Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 230 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

