Stifel Financial Corp Has $58.19 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,017 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $58,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.