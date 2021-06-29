Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,285 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $62,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

