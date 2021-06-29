Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 59,696 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.