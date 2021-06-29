Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,405 shares of company stock worth $7,289,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.