Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.67% of Synovus Financial worth $45,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

