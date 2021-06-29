Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 24,807 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

