National Pension Service Has $84.88 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Global Payments worth $84,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

