Credit Suisse AG Has $43.38 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $43,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

