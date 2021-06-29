Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 48,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,105 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $592,439.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,396,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,282 shares of company stock worth $2,686,533. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

