O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $456.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.71. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $259.31 and a 12-month high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

