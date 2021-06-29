Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 694 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $469.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

