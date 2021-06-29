Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,530 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.29. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,991,717 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

