Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 2,350 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

