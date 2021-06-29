Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

