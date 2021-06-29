Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.50. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $272.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.