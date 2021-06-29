Short Interest in Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Declines By 95.1%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QTRRF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Quaterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

