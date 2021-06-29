Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

