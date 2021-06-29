Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.11 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.87.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

