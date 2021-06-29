Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,951 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.98% of Cactus worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

