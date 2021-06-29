Lennar Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Lennar has increased its dividend by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

