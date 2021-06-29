The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

NYSE TRV opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.