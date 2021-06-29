Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

