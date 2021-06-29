PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

