IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.89. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

