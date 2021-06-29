Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 99.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $304.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

