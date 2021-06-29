Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $35.05 million and approximately $85,048.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00008262 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,168,529 coins and its circulating supply is 11,882,155 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

