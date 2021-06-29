Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

