Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

