Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Tops $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

