Helium (HNT) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00035622 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $14.39 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00238120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.54 or 0.03037386 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,141,506 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

