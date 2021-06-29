Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,187,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

