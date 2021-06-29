Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $640,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

