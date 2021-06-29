Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $361,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after buying an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.