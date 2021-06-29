2,785 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

