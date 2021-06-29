Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.