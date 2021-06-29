SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

IBND opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

