Short Interest in Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Drops By 99.9%

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nutra Pharma stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Nutra Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

