Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.