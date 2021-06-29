Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJEWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

