Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in June

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
