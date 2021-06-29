Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 96.3%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Good Gaming stock opened at 0.20 on Tuesday. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.25.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

