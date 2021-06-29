Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 96.3%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Good Gaming stock opened at 0.20 on Tuesday. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.25.
About Good Gaming
