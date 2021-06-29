Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

NYSE VEI opened at $15.29 on Friday. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.