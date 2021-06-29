Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $71,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

