19,316 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

