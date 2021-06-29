19,316 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
LOVE stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.49.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.
In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
