Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,807 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

