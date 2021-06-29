Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,371.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.