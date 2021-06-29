Thor Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.