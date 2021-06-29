Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE:EW opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

