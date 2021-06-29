nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -113.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

