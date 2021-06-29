CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

