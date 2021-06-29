CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About CeCors
